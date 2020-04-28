BidaskClub Downgrades 111 (NASDAQ:YI) to Buy

111 (NASDAQ:YI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 111 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of YI stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. 111 has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $612.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $193.61 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 111 stock. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,737 shares during the quarter. 111 makes up approximately 2.1% of Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Totem Point Management LLC owned about 0.90% of 111 worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

