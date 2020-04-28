BidaskClub Downgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Sell

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

UEIC stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $541.96 million, a P/E ratio of 163.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $174.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 398,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Universal Electronics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

