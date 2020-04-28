Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -143.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.