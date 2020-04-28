BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.
Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $444.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.
In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at $496,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 781,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,676 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 115,536 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
