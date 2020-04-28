BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $444.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at $496,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 781,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,676 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 115,536 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

