York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of York Water in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. York Water has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $544.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.28.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that York Water will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in York Water by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in York Water by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in York Water by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of York Water by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

