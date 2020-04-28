Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of VBTX opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. Veritex has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 5,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,817 shares in the company, valued at $714,316.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Veritex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Veritex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

