Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

NYSE:RCL opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

