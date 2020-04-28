HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns “Sell” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

HSBC stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). HSBC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

