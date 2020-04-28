Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

KOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.66.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 54.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 72,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,553,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,459 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

