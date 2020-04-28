Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $2.05. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 2,369,826 shares.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 303.98% and a net margin of 40.40%.
LXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $246.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
