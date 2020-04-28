Wave Life Sciences’ (WVE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WVE. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Wave Life Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

WVE stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $279.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.09. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $25,025.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at $290,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $89,890.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.