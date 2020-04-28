Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vol Cd Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vol Cd Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMV) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.82 and last traded at C$27.82, 5,725 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 8,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.48.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.06.

