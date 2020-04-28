Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMI) Shares Up 0.7%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMI) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.99 and last traded at C$34.68, 5,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.54.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wave Life Sciences’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research
Wave Life Sciences’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research
Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vol Cd Inx Unt Etf Stock Price Up 1.2%
Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vol Cd Inx Unt Etf Stock Price Up 1.2%
Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf Shares Up 0.7%
Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf Shares Up 0.7%
Zacks: Brokerages Expect SVMK Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.17 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect SVMK Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.17 Million
Paladin Energy Shares Down 2.9%
Paladin Energy Shares Down 2.9%
Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Trading 1.8% Higher
Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Trading 1.8% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report