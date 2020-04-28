Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMI) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMI) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.99 and last traded at C$34.68, 5,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.54.

