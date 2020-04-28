Zacks: Brokerages Expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will post $85.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.70 million. SVMK reported sales of $68.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $372.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.69 million to $380.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $445.97 million, with estimates ranging from $426.93 million to $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.83 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 24.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SVMK has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

In other SVMK news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,571 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $33,022.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 81,248 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $1,712,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,617 shares of company stock worth $6,025,436 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,206,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in SVMK by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,876,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,361,000 after buying an additional 971,269 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in SVMK by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,411,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,085,000 after buying an additional 791,290 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVMK by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,686,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 786,128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,727,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

