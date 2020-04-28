Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Down 2.9%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 1,094,812 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 859,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

About Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Malawi segments. Its flagship projects include the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. Paladin Energy Ltd serves utilities and other entities primarily located in the United States, East Asia, and Western Europe.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wave Life Sciences’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research
Wave Life Sciences’ “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research
Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vol Cd Inx Unt Etf Stock Price Up 1.2%
Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vol Cd Inx Unt Etf Stock Price Up 1.2%
Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf Shares Up 0.7%
Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf Shares Up 0.7%
Zacks: Brokerages Expect SVMK Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.17 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect SVMK Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.17 Million
Paladin Energy Shares Down 2.9%
Paladin Energy Shares Down 2.9%
Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Trading 1.8% Higher
Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Trading 1.8% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report