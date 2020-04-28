Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Down 2.9%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 1,094,812 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 859,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

About Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Malawi segments. Its flagship projects include the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. Paladin Energy Ltd serves utilities and other entities primarily located in the United States, East Asia, and Western Europe.

