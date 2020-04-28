Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HBF) traded up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.33, 18,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 51,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.24.

Hrvst Brnd Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Company Profile (TSE:HBF)

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

