Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Trading Up 4.2%

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW)’s share price was up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.60, approximately 4,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 1,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

About Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW)

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, IRA accounts, and time deposits; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgages, small business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as equipment financing loans.

