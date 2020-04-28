Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 233.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 205.29%. The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,832,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.