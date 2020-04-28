Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Shares Up 59.7%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) shares shot up 59.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 11,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 17,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

Infinite Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology.

