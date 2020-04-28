MCKESSON EUROPE/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Shares Up 17.8%

MCKESSON EUROPE/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)’s share price shot up 17.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, 187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

MCKESSON EUROPE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Solutions and Pharmacy Solutions. The Consumer Solutions division operates approximately 2,000 own and 300 managed retail pharmacies and approximately 7,000 participants in its brand partnership schemes.

