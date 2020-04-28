Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) shares rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.77, approximately 602 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

