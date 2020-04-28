Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz Sells 3,500,000 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.91. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

