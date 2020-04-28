Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shares Gap Down to $8.18

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.35, but opened at $8.18. Noble Energy shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 9,082,748 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Noble Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 38,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,427.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Insiders bought a total of 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900,559 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 52,590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

