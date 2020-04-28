Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 230,000 Shares

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $2,278,256.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 166,038 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $23,374,829.64.

On Monday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00.

NYSE LLY opened at $161.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,249,000 after acquiring an additional 369,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

