DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Gap Down to $8.42

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $8.42. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 2,273,751 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.82.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In other DCP Midstream news, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van purchased 64,500 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. Also, VP Richard A. Loving purchased 2,275 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $4,496,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

