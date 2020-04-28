Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere Sells 37,000 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,495,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 27th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $4,313,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $8,669,700.00.

DDOG stock opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. IA Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $154,018,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1,496.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,336 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Datadog by 275.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 978,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 717,514 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,886,000. Finally, Kayak Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 371,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datadog from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

