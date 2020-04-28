Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,850,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,094,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SLP opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.01 million, a PE ratio of 82.02 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $43.25.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 498,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 113,483 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 120,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Simulations Plus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 53,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 211.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 145,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.
SLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
