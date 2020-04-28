Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,850,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,094,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.01 million, a PE ratio of 82.02 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 498,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 113,483 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 120,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Simulations Plus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 53,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 211.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 145,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

