Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 7,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $362,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at $51,847,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $357,070.00.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 708 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $35,435.40.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $855,625.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $804,935.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 25th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 17,792 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $808,112.64.
  • On Monday, March 23rd, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $268,730.00.
  • On Thursday, March 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $252,560.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $782,180.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 26th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $360,010.00.
  • On Monday, February 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $375,900.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -9.08.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPTX. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

