Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 9,177 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $505,377.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,256,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00.

NYSE:WSM opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

