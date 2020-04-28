BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $894,965.76 in Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $894,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $31.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

