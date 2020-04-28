USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Jim Brown Sells 8,027 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Jim Brown sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $671,538.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jim Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Jim Brown sold 1,956 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $157,458.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Jim Brown sold 1,754 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $142,074.00.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.38.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.66. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $7,339,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,665,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

