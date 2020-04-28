Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Christopher W. Brandt Sells 8,057 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total value of $6,826,615.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CMG stock opened at $883.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $693.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $940.28. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $860.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $844.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

