Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $3,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $40.46.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.
