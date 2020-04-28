Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $3,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $40.46.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.