Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Insider Arani Bose Sells 9,100 Shares

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) insider Arani Bose sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $1,688,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 571,014 shares in the company, valued at $105,940,227.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arani Bose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Arani Bose sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $166,599.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,000.00.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $189.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average of $165.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.21 and a beta of 0.69. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,928,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Penumbra by 71.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,667,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2,087.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 97,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,376 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

