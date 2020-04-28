Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $4,313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 37,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $1,495,170.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $8,669,700.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion and a PE ratio of -288.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

