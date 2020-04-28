Insider Buying: Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Purchases 43,086 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 43,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $523,494.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 22nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 50,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $596,500.00.
  • On Monday, April 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 50,300 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $594,546.00.
  • On Friday, April 17th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $753,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $733,600.00.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $686,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $1,337,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00.
  • On Thursday, April 2nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,131,200.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 31st, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $1,108,800.00.
  • On Friday, March 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $1,079,400.00.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.20. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,498,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,719,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,249,000 after buying an additional 91,843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

