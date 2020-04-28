Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Robert Hershberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Robert Hershberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $744,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ADPT opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -31.70.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 618,353 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,071,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after buying an additional 535,571 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 601.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after buying an additional 369,397 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,654,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after buying an additional 316,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.