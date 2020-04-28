Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Insider Michael J. Wiley Sells 5,000 Shares

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) insider Michael J. Wiley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ GH opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.07 and a beta of 0.65. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
