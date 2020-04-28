Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Insider Michael J. Wiley Sells 5,000 Shares

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) insider Michael J. Wiley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GH opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.07 and a beta of 0.65. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 330,861 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,123,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,768,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after purchasing an additional 254,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 754,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 178,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

