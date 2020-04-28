Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Major Shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L Sells 426,122 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L sold 426,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $1,491,427.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of UEPS opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 255,914 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

