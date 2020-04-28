DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Richard Doubleday Sells 1,530 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $487,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,400,620.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Doubleday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.75, for a total transaction of $425,513.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $335.05 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.63 and a fifty-two week high of $344.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.24.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

