Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie Sells 15,815 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,275,321.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,539 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,624.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.