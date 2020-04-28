USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Daniel A. Macuga Sells 4,599 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 4,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $387,327.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $130,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE USNA opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

