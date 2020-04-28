Byungjoo (Steve) Kang Sells 350,000 Shares of Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) Stock

Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) Senior Officer Byungjoo (Steve) Kang sold 350,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,370,000 shares in the company, valued at C$471,800.
Shares of DM stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. Datametrex AI Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17.
Datametrex AI Company Profile
