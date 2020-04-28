Byungjoo (Steve) Kang Sells 350,000 Shares of Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) Stock

Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) Senior Officer Byungjoo (Steve) Kang sold 350,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,370,000 shares in the company, valued at C$471,800.

Shares of DM stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. Datametrex AI Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

