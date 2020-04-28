Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Mark Tabbutt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,039.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart bought 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $50,028.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. Analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

