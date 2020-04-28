Andrew George Judson Purchases 50,000 Shares of Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) Stock

Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) Director Andrew George Judson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,887.09.
Shares of PEA opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86. Pieridae Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63.
