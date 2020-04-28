Andrew George Judson Purchases 50,000 Shares of Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) Stock

Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) Director Andrew George Judson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,887.09.

Shares of PEA opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86. Pieridae Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63.

About Pieridae Energy

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

