Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Shares of HBAN opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

