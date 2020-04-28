Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.
Shares of HBAN opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
