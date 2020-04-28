Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNIT. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen raised Uniti Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniti Group to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.19.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uniti Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,379,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,772,000 after buying an additional 493,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Uniti Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,178,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,092,000 after buying an additional 305,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 109,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 385,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,471,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.