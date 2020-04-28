Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Raymond James

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Univest Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $449.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Natalye Paquin purchased 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,886.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Univest Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 54,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Univest Financial by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 228,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 39,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.