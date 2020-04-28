BidaskClub Upgrades Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victory Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $993.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 120,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 39,120 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 698.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 528,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after buying an additional 462,687 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

