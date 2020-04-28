Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) PT Raised to $55.00 at Craig Hallum

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of VICR stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Vicor has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 258.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,453,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $16,920,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 253,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.